Jad Hadid spits at Bebika Dhurve in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on a boil. One of the contestants, Lebanese model Jad Hadid, spit at another contestant Bebika Dhurve.

Currently, Bebika is one of the most favourite contestants and Jad has been seen disrespecting her.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, in one of the activities, captain Jiya Shankar had to sit on a chair for 3 hours and the other contestants had to throw things at her. The contestant who would succeed to move Jiya would become the new captain.

Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani and others tried to move Jiya from the chair by flinging oil, chilli powder and other stuff. During this pandemonium, looking at Jiya’s pathetic condition, the situation turned ugly.

“I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s.” Jad said to Jiya.

As Jad and Bebika entered into a heated argument hurling abuses at each other, Jad spitted in Bebika’s direction. Earlier, in another incident, Bebika bared his b*tt in front of Bebika.

It instigated Bebika who decided to leave the house at that very moment. The other contestants also took offence at Jad’s indecent gesture.

Bebika is quite a favourite with viewers and Salman Khan had also sided with her in the b*tt matter. She keeps the audience entertained with her good looks and appearance in the show. Even if many of the housemates keep targeting her and many of them double-cross her, she has been standing tall with her strong mindset.

On the contrary, Jad Hadid has become the most popular contestant on this show for all the wrong reasons. He is in the middle of a new controversy in every episode. Last week, he hogged all the limelight for kissing Akansha Puri in front of the camera.

Bebika Dhurve is an Indian TV actor known for her role as Devika Oberoi in the daily soap ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. She was initially practising dentistry.