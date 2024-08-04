Iulia Vantur, says she learnt Hindi in ‘most beautiful’ way through ‘music’

Actress-singer Iulia Vantur, who has lent her voice for the revamped version of the song “Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” from the upcoming series “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, said that she learnt Hindi in the “most beautiful way” through music.

The Romanian actress said: “You never know where your voice will reach! I was pleasantly surprised to find out that my rendition of the song ‘Raat Baki’ has reached a global audience through the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny. It’s a wonderful feeling to see my work resonates with so many people and to receive such positive feedback.”

She said that “this experience has truly reinforced the magic of music and the unpredictable ways it can touch lives. I’m grateful to the producers for choosing my song.”

Iulia added: “It comes as an important recognition of many years of constant work and commitment to what I love the most: music, in that in Hindi, a language that I’ve learned in the most beautiful way… through music itself. I’m really grateful!”

“Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi” is originally picturised on Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and late star Parveen Babi. The track, which is sung by Asha Bhosle, Bappi Lahiri and Shashi Kapoor, is from the 1982 film “Namak Halaal”.

Talking about “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, the series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starrer “Citadel”, where the two international stars played agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively. It also featured Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles.

The track has been composed by Sajid – Wajid. The trailer, featuring the new titled “Raat Baaki,” was released on August 1.