Educationists demand two-language formula in Karnataka

Language activists and education experts in Karnataka are staunchly opposing the three language formula — and Hindi, which has resulted in 90,000 students failing in the SSLC examinations and thus losing a year.

In Karnataka schools, Hindi is being taught as the third language, and now these results have given the educationists a voice to question as to why the state makes it compulsory to learn and pass in Hindi.

The state can offer and allow students to learn any other language that they think would align with their future prospects and requirements.

Educationist VP Niranjan Aradhya says that Hindi is an unnecessary burden and was being imposed for the simple reason of three language formula. It is neither adding to students’ knowledge or is proving useful for their future. In Karnataka state boards, students must learn Hindi as a third language from Class 6.

It becomes a problem for the students as in class X it becomes a subject in which they have to pass.

Last year’s results only highlight the problem faced by Kannada-speaking students, who most likely are not going to continue learning the language beyond school. Also, he said that the additional burden of learning Hindi negatively affects student’s proficiency in their mother tongue (Kannada) and second language, English.

The government ought to give priority to teaching Kannada and English which are crucial for their academic and professional future, he maintained.

Arun Javagal, Kannada activist, is also of similar opinion that two languages would serve the students better and relieve them of a huge stress called Hindi.

“We are demanding a two language formula in Karnataka and have had a big programme on this last week. We have also urged the state government to shift to a two language formula, and if there is another language, make it purely optional and not for marks or exams,” Javagal said.

The future of thousands of students, who failed in Hindi in SSLC (Class X) is uncertain now because they have lost a year. Some may opt out of studies as well. By making Hindi compulsory to pass, the government is playing with the future of the children. Who is responsible for the loss of year for the students,” the Kannada activist questions.

In UP, the children study only five subjects and why should Kannada students master six subjects, he questioned and added, “What they say and what happens on the ground in practice are two different things on the language policy.