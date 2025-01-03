International mind-body wellness day: Celebrities shaping the wellness industry

On International Mind-Body Wellness Day, it’s important to recognize how celebrities are not just inspiring us on screen but also shaping the wellness industry.

These stars have used their fame to promote healthier living, launching their own wellness ventures, and investing in fitness brands that align with their personal passions.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest names in the wellness industry and how they are making waves.

Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his dedication to fitness, has extended his passion beyond the gym. He co-owns Chisel, a gym chain designed to help people achieve their fitness goals. But Kohli’s influence doesn’t stop there.

He has also invested in Stepathlon Kids, a program aimed at encouraging children to adopt healthier lifestyles and tackle fitness challenges from an early age.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has long been a fitness icon, and in 2018, she co-founded Diva Yoga, a platform aimed at promoting the physical and mental benefits of yoga.

Arora’s passion for holistic wellness has led her to share the practice of yoga with the public, encouraging people to embrace both physical fitness and mental well-being.

Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, celebrated for his incredible fitness and flexibility, ventured into the wellness industry by co-founding Prowl, a brand offering athleisure wear, accessories, and exercise equipment.

Launched in 2018, Prowl has quickly gained traction as one of India’s leading fitness brands. Through this venture, Shroff is helping people embrace healthier lifestyles while providing them with the gear to stay fit.

Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar has taken his fitness passion to a new level by investing in GOQii, a fit-tech startup that offers a smartwatch designed to track essential health metrics such as blood pressure, heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels.

With Kumar’s strategic guidance, GOQii has become a popular choice for those looking to monitor their health and stay fit with the help of technology.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty has been a long-time advocate for yoga and healthy living. In 2018, she launched Simple Soulful, a wellness platform that offers yoga routines, easy exercises, nutritional advice, and dietary services.

The platform emphasizes overall well-being, aiming to help people adopt a balanced approach to fitness and health.

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has firmly established herself as an entrepreneur in the wellness space. She invested in Wellbeing Nutrition, a plant-based whole food company, and owns an F45 gym chain in Hyderabad.

Singh has been a strong advocate for functional nutrition and natural nutricosmetics, and in April 2024, she opened Arambam, a restaurant in Hyderabad offering millet-based South Indian dishes.

Ashish Chanchlani

Known as one of India’s biggest digital stars, Ashish Chanchlani has made his mark in the wellness industry with OG Beauty, a brand he co-founded. The beauty and wellness brand reflects his personal journey toward fitness and his passion for promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Chanchlani recently inspired his followers with a remarkable fitness transformation, sharing a before-and-after photo that motivated many to embark on their own fitness journeys.