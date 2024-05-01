Bibhitaki: How this Patanjali endorsed fruit supports general well-being?

Ayurveda, a centuries-old medicinal practice, is a holistic approach to healing that emphasizes addressing the root causes of ailments to maintain balance among the doshas and unify the mind and body. Many ingredients used in Ayurvedic medicine are commonplace in Indian households or easily found in markets. One such natural wonder of Ayurveda is Bibhitaki.

The fruit is an integral part of Triphala, a fruit that undergoes drying before consumption. With origins in India, China, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, Bibhitaki has been utilized for centuries to address various bodily ailments. Here, we outline the ways in which Bibhitaki can contribute to your overall well-being.

Enhances Digestion

Bibhitaki’s astringent properties stimulate the digestive system and facilitate better nutrient absorption. By promoting the breakdown of food particles, it enhances the secretion of digestive juices, leading to improved gut health and reduced instances of constipation, bloating, stomach cramps, and gas formation.

Advertisement

Boosts Immunity

The antioxidant properties of Bibhitaki make it a potent Ayurvedic remedy for boosting immunity. By combating free radicals and reducing oxidative stress, Bibhitaki helps protect cells from damage. Rich in antioxidants such as tannins and gallic acid, it also exhibits strong antifungal and antimicrobial properties.

Improves Skin Health

Incorporating Bibhitaki into your daily routine can benefit skin health due to its potent antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce redness, swelling, and acne marks while also supporting hair health.

Supports Heart Health

Given the increasing prevalence of heart issues due to lifestyle factors, integrating Ayurveda into daily life is essential for mitigating heart risks. Bibhitaki’s aphrodisiac and purgative properties contribute to maintaining heart health and strengthening the heart muscle, preventing plaque formation along arterial walls.

Patanjali’s Divya Baheda Churna harnesses the benefits of Bibhitaki. Moderation is key, but incorporating this Ayurvedic remedy into your daily routine can significantly contribute to your well-being.

Also Read: Stay cool: Foods to skip in summer to beat dehydration