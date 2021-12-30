How Instagram Reels made 2021 Bollywood songs trending

Following the Indian government’s decision to ban short video app TikTok, Instagram launched its new feature, Instagram Reels. Introduced last year, reels not just managed to mark its significance but also helped Instagram business account holders to maximize their businesses.

Instagram reels established so many trends, and users as well invested too much creativity to make the trends more trending.

The most significant trend witnessed this year was making reels on recently released Bollywood songs and enacting its signature step.

Celebrating varied songs through reels, Instagram reels provided a sense of togetherness grooving to the peppiest chartbusters of the year, which has been rocking every party since then.

Here’s a look at the most foot-tapping party numbers of the year:

Nadiyon Paar – The Janhvi Kapoor starrer remixed version of the iconic pop song, took the nation by storm with its groovy music. Turning into the party anthem in the first half of the year, Nadiyon Paar continues to make the nation groove.

Param Sundari – In addition to a gripping story and impressive performance by Kriti Sanon, Mimi also garnered attention for the Insta-approved chartbuster ‘Param Sundari’.

Lover – Turning into a viral sensation across social media, Diljit Dosanjh’s mind-boggling track took over the nation like a storm. From influencers, actors to common people, everyone was grooving to the song on Instagram reels, making it one of the most popular songs of the year.

Zaalima Coca Cola – Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly the queen of party anthems! With her innate style and impeccable talent, Nora’s songs turn into a rage forever. With her impressive desi moves in the song, Nora Fatehi won hearts yet again.

Jugnu – A party list is definitely incomplete without a banger by Badshah. Taking over Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts simultaneously, Jugnu is probably the most loved track of the year.

Kusu Kusu – Ensuring to leave a mark and winning hearts even with a single song, Nora Fatehi is a charmer. Flaunting her astounding belly dance moves, Nora mesmerized everyone with her catchy, foot-tapping song.

Dance Meri Rani – Continuing the tradition to end the year with a bang, Nora Fatehi treated her fans with ‘Dance Meri Rani’ along with Guru Randhawa, after the success of Naach Meri Rani last year. From the afro beats to the breathtaking looks and amazing dance moves, Nora’s Dance Meri Rani is the perfect way to end the year!