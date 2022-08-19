Instagram, Youtube new features discouraging video shares on TikTok

Threatened by the exponential growth of Chinese short video making platform TikTok, Meta-owned Instagram and Google-owned YouTube have introduced new features to discourage their short-video app users from cross-platform sharing.

As per reports, while attempting to download an edited clip to an iPhone in Instagram Reels, the sound from the sound from the clip will be vanished.

“It means if you want to export the footage from Reels to use in another app (like TikTok), you have to actually post the Reel first in order to save the sound,” reports The Verge.

It was possible as of late to download the clip with sound and use it on TikTok.

Reels creators in any case still post similar Reels video to TikTok however they need to initially transfer the video to Instagram, edit it, download that clasp and send it over to TikTok, the report stated late on Thursday.

Then again, when makers make a video on YouTube Shorts, they can not download the video and cross-present it on other applications without a “YouTube watermark”.

“If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content,” YouTube said in an update.

“We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you’re sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts,” the company added.

The new YouTube Shorts feature is being rolling out over the next few weeks on desktop, and the company plans to expand to mobile over the coming months.

(inputs from IANS)