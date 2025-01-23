‘Incredibly special to me’ : Kriti Sanon on ‘Do Patti’ becoming the most-watched hindi film

Kriti Sanon made quite a splash with her 2024 thriller “Do Patti”. Premiered on Netflix on 25th October 2024, the nail-biting drama has now become the Most-Watched Hindi Streaming Original of 2024 and the Most-Buzzed Hindi film, according to the report by Ormax Media.

Elated about “Do Patti” receiving immense love from the audience, Kriti Sanon revealed, “Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just as a producer but for the way it’s been embraced by the audiences across boundaries. From topping the most-viewed lists to trending since its release, I’m filled with gratitude. It’s truly a proud moment to see it stand out in every list and continue to capture the hearts of millions!”

“Do Patti” has successfully surpassed critical blockbusters such as “Sector 36”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, “CTRL”, and “Agni”, amongst others. Kriti Sanon delivered a phenomenal performance in a double role as twin sisters Shailee and Saumya. Aside from Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh also successfully brought their characters to life.

The cast of the movie also features Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Vivek Mushran, Prachee Shah Paandya, Rohit Tiwari, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Manoj Bakshi, Mohit Chauhan, Prachi Desai, Sohaila Kapur, Eisha Singh, and Vridhi in secondary roles.

Additionally, “Do Patti” further marked Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer under her home banner of Blue Butterfly Films.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the screenplay has been penned by Kanika Dhillon.Talking about the technical crew, Anurag Saikia has scored the tunes for the drama. While the cinematography of the film has been performed by Mart Ratassepp, the editing department has been headed by Naman Arora, along with Hemal Kothari.

“Do Patti” narrates the tale of twin sisters Shailee and Saumya. While Shailee is outgoing and wild, Saumya is reserved and introspective. The two sisters started growing apart after a handsome and rich businessman Dhruv Sood entered their lives. However, Dhruv Sood reveals his true color soon after marrying one of the two sisters.