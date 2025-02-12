Red Lorry Film Festival to celebrate Indian cinema’s timeless classics

The Red Lorry Film Festival is gearing up for its second edition, ready to take place in Mumbai from March 21st to 23rd, 2025.

This year’s festival promises a cinematic feast, honoring the legacy of some of India’s most iconic filmmakers and timeless films, blending nostalgia with modern celebrations of classic cinema.

A highlight of the festival is the ‘Legacy Rewind’ section, which focuses on celebrating key figures in Indian cinema and their monumental contributions.

Among the honored directors is Subhash Ghai, who marks the 45th anniversary of his groundbreaking musical thriller ‘Karz’ (1980). The film, which set a new benchmark in Bollywood with its compelling story, unforgettable soundtrack, and stellar performances by Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, and Tina Munim, remains an iconic piece of cinematic history.

Ghai, expressing his excitement about the Red Lorry Film Festival, said, “As we celebrate 45 years of ‘Karz’, I’m filled with nostalgia. This film holds a cherished place in Indian cinema, and I’m happy that festivals like Red Lorry help keep its magic alive across generations.”

Another gem of the ‘Legacy Rewind’ slate is Mansoor Khan, who will showcase two of his beloved films: ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ (1988) and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ (1992). These films, celebrating their anniversaries, have been instrumental in defining the coming-of-age genre in Indian cinema.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Khan shared, “It’s a privilege to revisit the journey of my career and to present these films again at Red Lorry. This is a heartfelt celebration of my family’s contribution to Indian cinema.”

Khan’s father, Nasir Hussain, a legendary figure in his own right, will also hold a special place through his films ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973) and ‘Hum Kisise Kum Nahin’ (1977). With a deep sense of pride, Nuzhat Khan, Hussain’s daughter, remarked, “It’s incredibly special to honor my father’s legacy at the festival.

His work laid the foundation for timeless storytelling that continues to resonate with audiences.” Hussain’s contributions often get credit for shaping Bollywood’s musical and narrative styles.

The festival also celebrates the remarkable work of Gulshan Rai, the founder of Trimurti Films, whose iconic films ‘Johny Mera Naam’ (1970) and ‘Deewaar’ (1975) will receive the honor of their anniversaries. ‘Johny Mera Naam’ celebrates its 55th year, while ‘Deewaar’, which immortalized the “angry young man” archetype through the character of Vijay, marks its 50th anniversary. Rajiv Rai, Gulshan Rai’s son, will be presenting these masterpieces and reflects on his father’s enduring legacy: “It’s a great honor to commemorate 55 years of Trimurti Films. The timeless artistry of directors, actors, and technicians has shaped these films into cinematic landmarks.”

Adding to the festival’s rich tapestry of classic films is a special tribute to Vijay Anand, a visionary director whose films such as ‘Johny Mera Naam’ (1970), ‘Teesri Manzil’ (1966), and ‘Jewel Thief’ (1967) continue to receive celebration for their stylish narratives and exceptional craftsmanship.

The festival also pays tribute to two iconic figures who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The rare comedy ‘Mr. & Mrs. ’55’ (1955), directed by Guru Dutt, will have a screening to celebrate the legendary filmmaker’s centennial birth anniversary.

The festival will remember Guru Dutt, whose innovative cinematic style and emotional depth continue to inspire. Similarly, Smita Patil, one of the most revered actresses in Indian cinema, will be honored with a screening of ‘Mirch Masala’ (1987) in celebration of her 70th birth anniversary.