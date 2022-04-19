Huma Qureshi to play food legend Tarla Dalal in upcoming biopic

Actress Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of the best-selling cookbook author and home chef, Tarla Dalal, in the upcoming biopic ‘Tarla’ directed by Piyush Gupta, who was previously known for writing ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

Commenting on her character, Huma said: “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin.”

Huma, incidentally, comes from a family of restaurateurs. Her father runs the famous Delhi restaurant chain, Saleem’s, which is known for its kababs and is named after her brother (and actor), Saqib Saleem.

“I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla’s homemade mango ice-cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories,” Huma added. The film has been produced jointly by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.

Explaining the thought behind the film, which its director promised would be “a treat for all food lovers to gorge on,” Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said: “Tarla’s story is about a working mother who single-handedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in the country and also paved the way for home cooks and food startups to achieve their dreams.”

Screwvala added: “Tarla Dalal’s story is a textbook example of entrepreneurship — how it is never too late to work towards your ambitions.”

Nitesh Tiwari pointed out that a biopic on Tarla Dalal was long-awaited. “Through her story, we want to encourage many such young entrepreneurs who desire to run their own businesses from the comfort of their homes,” Tiwari said.