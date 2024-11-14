‘Wednesday’ season 2 welcomes Lady Gaga to the cast

Lady Gaga is officially joining the cast of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ for its much-anticipated season 2. The superstar singer, who has won both Oscars and Grammys, will make her acting debut in the hit series.

Although her role is under wraps, her casting has already sparked excitement among fans, eager to see what she’ll bring to the quirky, gothic world of ‘Wednesday’ Addams.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has had a connection to the show. Last year, her song “Bloody Mary” featured during a memorable dance scene performed by Jenna Ortega, who plays the title role. Now, Gaga will become a part of ‘Wednesday’ season 2, adding her star power to the already impressive cast.

The second season is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. Along with Gaga, new faces include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, and Evie Templeton, who will join the series as regulars. There will also be several notable guest stars, such as Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, and Haley Joel Osment.

Fans can expect a fresh and exciting lineup of characters, alongside the return of beloved cast members.

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as the enigmatic Wednesday Addams, continuing her studies at Nevermore Academy. Other returning cast members include Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, and Luis Guzman. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Fred Armisen will also return to their roles, with the addition of new faces like Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Filming for season two is currently underway in Ireland, and Netflix teased fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse in September. The sneak peek ended with a playful and mysterious voiceover from Ortega, who warned, “If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed and I’m not that generous.”

The second season, just like the first, is produced by Tim Burton, who directed four episodes of the debut season. Ortega has also taken on the role of producer this time around.