Vanessa Hudgens celebrates 1st halloween as a mom

Vanessa Hudgens is fully diving into the Halloween spirit, celebrating her first spooky season as a new mom. The 35-year-old actress, best known for her role in ‘High School Musical’, recently shared highlights of her festive night on Instagram. This marks an exciting milestone for Hudgens as she and her husband, Cole Tucker, welcomed their first child earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Vanessa treated her fans to a glimpse of her “lil spooky date night” with Tucker, a Major League Baseball player. The couple, who have been adjusting to parenthood, took a night off from their new routine to enjoy some Halloween fun together. Hudgens has always been vocal about her love for Halloween, and this year, her celebrations are even more special.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens)

In the first photo she posted, Hudgens is dressed in a relaxed but chic look. She wore a strappy black top paired with blue jeans and a black belt that featured a gold buckle. Adding to the laid-back yet stylish vibe, she accessorized with a heart-shaped choker necklace, and her signature black hair was styled in loose waves.

She held a small cauldron, presumably filled with a cocktail, and smiled for the camera, playfully pouting in some shots. The entire vibe was casual but festive, giving off the perfect Halloween energy.

The second image she shared showed the eerie setup of their date night. With cobwebs, plastic spiders, and a haunted house backdrop, the couple went all-in on the spooky decorations. The 28-year-old Tucker appeared to be the one behind the camera, snapping photos of his wife enjoying the Halloween-themed atmosphere.

Vanessa Hudgens has been openly sharing her excitement about Halloween with her followers. Earlier in October, she posted a series of black-and-white photos posing next to a large pumpkin, captioned, “Happy October 1st from me and my giant pumpkin.” Just a few days after that, she shared a playful caricature of herself as a witch, writing, “So cute it’s scary.” Clearly, the spooky season holds a special place in her heart, and her social media feed reflects that enthusiasm.

This Halloween, however, is extra meaningful for the couple as they celebrate it with their first child, born in early July. Despite the joy, Hudgens has maintained a strong boundary when it comes to the privacy of her family.

She has shared very few details about her baby, opting to keep their name, birth date, and gender out of the spotlight. In an Instagram Story, Hudgens addressed her decision, mentioning her disappointment in how the media exploited their family’s privacy with long-lens camera shots. She reassured her followers, though, that despite the intrusion, the family is “happy and healthy.”