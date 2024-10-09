XXX actor Vin Diesel returns in new film with €2m production boost

A welcome cash boost of €2 million production support comes from Germany’s FFF Bayern fund for international films and series, David Twohy’s ‘Riddick 4: Furya’, the latest installment in the Vin Diesel-led Riddick saga. Vin Diesel, actor who also gained fame in the ‘XXX’ franchise, returns to play once more the iconic role of Richard B. Riddick.

The ‘Riddick’ series came out in 2000 with ‘Pitch Black’, which continued to capture the audience interest through a blend of science fiction and action.

Principal Photography location for the new film is Penzing Studios, Bavaria, Germany while the other parts will be done at locations in Spain and the UK. ‘Furya’ sees Riddick returning to his home planet, only to find it under the brutal control of the Amadak.

Compounding this dire situation is a new threat from the Necromongers, ensuring that Riddick’s journey will be filled with the intense action and drama that fans have come to expect from both the ‘Riddick’ and ‘XXX’ franchises.

Produced by Diesel’s One Race Films in collaboration with Thank You Studios, the film boasts a strong production team, including co-producers from Germany’s Supernix and the UK’s Electric Shadow Company/28 Limited.

The film has already made waves internationally, having been pre-sold to key markets through Rocket Science, including agreements with Leonine Studios in Germany and Metropolitan in France. CAA Media Finance is handling the US sales.

Behind the camera, ‘Riddick 4’ will feature a talented crew, including German cinematographer Stefan Ciupek, who has previously worked on films like ‘Rumours’ and ‘Guns Akimbo’. Additionally, UK production designer Nigel Phelps, known for his work on ‘Batman’, ‘Pearl Harbor’, and ‘Transformers’, will bring his expertise to the project, enhancing the film’s visual storytelling.

In addition to ‘Riddick 4’, FFF Bayern also financed other projects, including the animated film ‘Dougie Dolittle’, which is being produced by a team from Germany, Spain, and Ireland.