Tom Holland to join Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star Tom Holland is in talks to star in ace director Christopher Nolan’s next. While Matt Damon is already confirmed to star in the tightly-guarded project, Tom will collaborate with the ‘Inception’ maker for the first time. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is backed by Universal Pictures and will release on July 17, 2026.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland will join Matt Damon for Nolan’s next. Meanwhile, “Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the setting is not present day (although it’s unclear whether it’s set in the past or the future). Nolan is producing alongside producing partner and wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.” The upcoming film will mark Damon’s third collaboration with Nolan, following ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Oppenheimer.’ The latter was led by an ensemble cast comprising- Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt among others. Released in 2023, ‘Oppenheimer’ bagged the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)



Meanwhile, the untitled film marks Christopher Nolan’s continued collaboration with Universal following ‘Oppenheimer.’ The collaboration came after Nolan parted ways with Warner Brothers after a two-decade-long partnership. WB released several of Nolan’s top titles including ‘Inception,’ ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Tenet’ among others.

Given the studded cast of Nolan’s previous titles, the upcoming project is also expected to feature more top stars. With filming expected to commence in 2025, fans have high expectations with Nolan’s next.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson in talks for ‘The Girl in the Lake’

Tom Holland is known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His last was Apple TV’s 2023 miniseries ‘The Crowded Room.’ Moving ahead, the actor has his plate full with ‘Spider-Man 4’ and potentially with ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’