Tom Cruise contemplates ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Following the success of the sequel film ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Tom Cruise and Paramount now consider doing the same with their 1990 NASCAR film, ‘Days of Thunder.’ The original title didn’t emerge as a roaring success and opened up to mixed reviews. However, Cruise, Paramount and director Tony Scott believe they can whip up a successful modernised sequel like did with the 1986 film, ‘Top Gun.’ Notably, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ the sequel film was a huge success boasting an ensemble star cast and a thrilling story. Moreover, both ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun’ were backed by Paramount’s Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Tony Scott.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the deciding factor is the film’s script and Cruise’ packed schedule. A source told the production revealed the details to the outlet. “He’s talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder. It’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.” Moreover, the source opined “I don’t think a [Days of Thunder sequel] is a terrible idea. You might have said that revisiting Top Gun was a terrible idea. I wouldn’t discount it.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)



The news outlet noted that “Cruise is about to start shooting The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s mysterious next film for Warner Bros./Legendary, developing a Doug Liman movie for Universal that’s set in actual space, and he’s developing a sequel to Maverick. Cruise and Paramount both consider it a top priority.”

Also Read: Cardi B slams Elon Musk’s ‘puppet’ comment over her Kamala Harris support speech

‘Days of Thunder’ is a 1990 sports action-drama. Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer bankrolled the title with Tony Scott at the helm. The film features Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker. Additionally, it also features appearances by real-life NASCAR racers. These included Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Neil Bonnett, and Harry Gant.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s next is the instalment of ‘Mission Impossible.’ Moreover, the title will follow the 2023 title, ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning- Part One.’