Maverick remembers Iceman: Tom Cruise honours late friend, Val Kilmer

Veteran Hollywood star Val Kilmer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. At the CinemaCon, Tom Cruise paid homage to his ‘Top Gun’ co-star and dear friend, Val Kilmer. The legendary actor has delivered several iconic performances like Batman, and Jim Morrison in ‘The Doors.’ But one Kilmer film that holds a special place in every cinephile’s heart is the 1986 film, ‘Top Gun.’

Tom Cruise attended the CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theatre owners in Las Vegas. The actor made an appearance to promote the release of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’ Before speaking about his awaited film, Tom Cruise took a moment to honour his late friend, Val Kilmer.

Addressing fans, he said, “I’d like to honour a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer. I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honoured I was when he joined ‘Top Gun’ and came back later for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him.” The actor concluded his message by saying, “I wish you well on the next journey.”

Cruise and Kilmer first shared the screen in the blockbuster ‘Top Gun.’ The two starred as rival pilots vying for the top spot, Maverick and Iceman. Subsequently, they buried the hatchet and became friends at the U.S. Navy’s Fighter Weapons School. Over the years, the film has emerged as a cult classic and a significant part of popular culture. From its iconic dialogues, and soundtrack, to the outfits, the film still boasts a solid fandom. Becoming the highest-grossing film of 1986, ‘Top Gun’ racked up $357 million. The film positioned Cruise and Kilmer as hit stars of Hollywood.

Subsequently, the makers developed the 2022 sequel, ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ The film reunited Cruise and Kilmer on screen in an emotional sequence. Notably, it was the late actor’s last stint with celluloid. Since Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and lost most of his ability to speak, the makers recreated his voice in the film using AI. In their sequence, Maverick confides in Iceman, who is battling a terminal disease. Consoling his friend, Iceman wrote on his computer, “It’s time to let go. The Navy needs Maverick. The kid needs Maverick. That’s why I fought for you. That’s why you’re still here.” The sequel ended up outpacing the original, emerging as a bigger hit. The title racked up over $1.4 billion.

Speaking of the film, Cruise previously told Jimmy Kimmel that he cried at having Kilmer on set for ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cruise said, “I was crying, I was crying. I got emotional. He’s such a brilliant actor. I love his work.”

