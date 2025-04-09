‘Mission Impossible’ 8: Tom Cruise’s last dance as Ethan Hunt to premiere at Cannes

Tom Cruise is going to run one last time as Ethan Hunt to save the world. One of the most renowned film series of Hollywood that found its inception in 1996 is coming to an end with its last title. Ahead of its theatrical release, ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ will premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, out of competition. As per a press release, the premiere will take place at the Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 14.

On April 7, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film, sending fans on a nostalgic ride. It opens with Tom Cruise hanging from a plane, just like fans expected. Akin to the teasers, the trailer also brims with moments from all the previous films of the franchise. After all of his secrets are out and he is in handcuffs, the world needs Ethan Hunt one more time. This time, the stakes are higher than ever, as Hunt will face a rouge AI named Entity. As the trailer grips the viewers, the voiceover says, “Everything you were, everything you’ve done, has come to this. When the need for certainty is absolute and the odds are deemed impossible, the mission falls to him, should he choose to accept.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)



The final dance also promises the actor in his element, performing pulse-pounding and death-defying stunts with ease. In the clip, the actor is either running, diving, flying, or fighting, in his quintessential style.

Veteran director Christopher McQuarrie who has helmed every title of the film series is returning at the helm. Meanwhile, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. ‘Mission Impossible 8’ follows ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ The film featured high-intensity scenes but amassed a lukewarm response at the box office. Fans have high expectations with the upcoming title as it will mark Tom Cruise’s final act as the IMF agent.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal drops a major hint about the release of ‘Hera Pheri 3’