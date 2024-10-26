‘Spider-Man 4’: Tom Holland’s ‘spidey sense’ set for July 2026 return

Tom Holland is ready to put his ‘peter-tingle’ to work with ‘Spider-Man 4!’ The fourth instalment of the MCU film series will premiere on July 24, 2026. The Destin Daniel Cretton helmed project will release shortly after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ which is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

The release pattern is similar to how the third instalment of the film series released. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ released two months after ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Leveraging the success of ‘Endgame,’ the title did an impressive business at the box office racking up 1 billion dollars globally. Moreover, the title brought together the hit villains of the ‘Spider-Man’ series. Additionally, all three ‘Spider-Man’ heroes- Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield shared the screen. Given the precedence, it is expected that the untitled fourth project will also follow a similar business pattern.

Recently, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland confirmed that the fourth “Spider-Man” movie will begin production in mid-2025. Sending fans into a frenzy, the actor announced, “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait!”

Meanwhile, previously during a podcast appearance, Tom Holland talked about the film series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He said, “One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine. That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.”

Also Read: ‘Spider-Man 4’ filming begins next summer, confirms Tom Holland

Tom Holland played the titular character of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in three ‘Spider-Man’ titles. All three standalone films- ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019) and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) were helmed by Jon Watts. Previously, in September, Variety confirmed that “Shang-Chi” director Destin Daniel Cretton would direct the fourth instalment. The filmmaker is taking over the franchise from trilogy director Watts.