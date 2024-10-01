Sophie Turner opens up about single motherhood

Sophie Turner, the acclaimed actress known for her role in ‘Game of Thrones’, recently opened up about the challenges of being a single mother while promoting her latest project.

Turner, who shares two daughters—Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2—with her ex-husband Joe Jonas, spoke candidly about her experiences during a promotional event for her upcoming TV series, ‘Joan’.

In this new six-part series, Turner portrays Joan Hannington, a jewel thief and single mom navigating life in 1980s London. Drawing from her own experiences, Turner expressed how motherhood has profoundly influenced her acting. “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it,” she remarked.

Sophie Turner reflected on the struggles of single motherhood, noting, “It’s such a struggle being a single mother.” She acknowledged that Joan’s choices may not always be the best, but emphasized the character’s determination to fight for her daughter, stating, “It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

Her comments come on the heels of finalizing her divorce from Jonas after a year of negotiations, which added a layer of complexity to her role in ‘Joan’. She mentioned that filming occurred during this tumultuous period, and the character provided her with a sense of empowerment.

“Joan changed me quite a lot,” she shared. “From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life when I had to be ambitious and fight against the forces.” She added humorously, “She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag.”

Despite the passing decades, Turner believes societal perceptions of single motherhood remain largely unchanged. “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood,” she said, noting the dual pressures of working and staying at home. “You go to work, they shame you. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”

‘Joan’ is ready to premiere in the U.S. on October 2, and with Turner at the helm, it promises to be both a thrilling and thought-provoking exploration of motherhood and resilience.