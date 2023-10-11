Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Reach Custody Agreement for Daughters

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have achieved an agreeable resolution in their temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters. The court documents indicate that the former couple has come to a harmonious understanding. They share two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and Delphine, who is 14 months old.

In a joint statement, Joe and Sophie shared, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

According to the terms of their agreement, the former couple will have their daughters for two-week periods each until January. This arrangement also permits them to travel freely within the United States and the United Kingdom. This means Sophie can take the girls to England.

While Joe Jonas will have the opportunity to bring the girls along on tour with his band, The Jonas Brothers, Sophie Turner will have the chance to celebrate Christmas with her daughters in the UK alongside her family.

The custody agreement follows four days of intense mediation sessions in New York, where the girls have been residing with Sophie Turner from October 4 to October 7. This resolution concerning their daughters is a significant step towards finalizing the divorce between the former couple.