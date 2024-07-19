Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic part ways

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce on Thursday through an Instagram post. The couple described their decision to part ways as difficult but agreed to co-parent their 3-year-old son, Agastya.

Hardik’s divorce announcement read, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”

Meanwhile, Natasa has moved back to her hometown in Serbia. On Thursday, she shared a picture of her home’s balcony on her Instagram stories with the caption, “ Home Sweet Home”

The rumors of their divorce started making headlines after Natasa removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle. Fans also noticed her absence during Pandya’s IPL2024 matches. A Reddit post regarding their divorce also went viral earlier this year. The post highlighted how the couple has stopped acknowledging each other on their social media and removed their shared pictures from their accounts, except those with their son.

The couple got married in a private wedding in 2020 and welcomed their son the same year in July. Post-pandemic, they renewed their wedding vows in a grand celebration at Udaipur in 2023.