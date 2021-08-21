Shawn Mendes has an ‘honest, open relationship’ with Camila Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes says he has an “honest and open relationship” with singer Camila Cabello, as he revealed that they overcome their disagreements by “calling each other out”.

“We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments. But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking.”

“And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship – but, yeah, no, we definitely fight,a Mendes said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘The Morning Mash Up’,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The “Treat you better” hitmaker also feels dating Cabello for over two years has also helped them cope with their disagreements.

He said: “I think the longer the relationship goes, it’s like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it’s definitely not holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad. It’s always like a little fight.”

Mendes finds it difficult to admit that he’s wrong when the couple disagree.

He said: “It takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I’m wrong. But it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I’m wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I’m sure. Sometimes I don’t say I’m wrong.”