Sharon Stone set to star in ‘Nobody 2’ sequel

Sharon Stone is gearing up to join the cast of ‘Nobody 2’, the highly anticipated sequel from Universal Pictures and 87North, as reported by Deadline. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, the film follows the success of its predecessor and is ready for release in theaters on August 15, 2025.

Details about the plot are still under wraps, but the project boasts a talented team including writers Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Bob Odenkirk, and Umair Aleem. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch will produce under 87North, in partnership with Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Eighty Two Films.

‘Nobody’, released in 2021, made a strong impact, debuting at the top of the domestic box office and receiving acclaim for its action-packed narrative. With Stone joining the sequel, anticipation is high for her role alongside Bob Odenkirk.

Sharon Stone is a multifaceted artist known for her iconic roles in films like ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Casino’, the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Her illustrious career spans decades, earning her accolades such as an Academy Award nomination and multiple Golden Globe nominations for her versatile performances.

Beyond acting, Stone is popular for her humanitarian efforts, receiving prestigious awards like the United Nations Global Citizen Award and the Nobel Peace Summit Award. She is also a celebrated artist, with her paintings displayed in prominent galleries including Berlin’s Galerie Deschler.

Stone, who currently resides in Los Angeles with her three sons, continues to expand her artistic horizons while making significant contributions to both the entertainment industry and philanthropic causes.

As production for ‘Nobody 2’ ramps up, fans eagerly await more details about the film and Stone’s role, which promises to add depth and excitement to the sequel’s storyline.