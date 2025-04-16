THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh earned major Hollywood praise from Sharon Stone

It’s not every day you see a bonafide Hollywood icon fawning over a Bollywood superstar — but that’s exactly what happened at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival. The moment? Sharon Stone, the legendary actress best known for her roles in ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Casino’, took a few moments out of the glittering gala to shower some serious praise on none other than Ranveer Singh.

Let’s rewind.

Ranveer, who’s known for his wild fashion, high-voltage energy, and absolute commitment to every role he takes on, was being honored with the prestigious Yusr Award at the event.

As Ranveer Singh prepared to take the stage, it was Sharon Stone who introduced him — and honestly, she sounded like a true fan.

“I had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer before we came in here, and what a great guy,” she beamed.

She didn’t stop there. Stone spoke of Ranveer’s journey — from a young actor dreaming of making it big, to becoming one of the most recognizable and celebrated names in Indian cinema.

“Ranveer Singh is a world-renowned Bollywood star and a style icon,” she said, adding that he’s “a master of transformation,” referring to his ability to dive headfirst into drastically different characters.

And let’s be honest — she wasn’t wrong.

Think about it: he has played the lovable Bitoo Sharma in ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, a street-smart wedding planner who instantly won hearts. Then he turned full beast-mode as the menacing Alauddin Khilji in ‘Padmaavat’ — dark, ruthless, unforgettable.

And who can forget Murad in ‘Gully Boy’, the underdog rapper from the Mumbai slums, a role that not only earned him critical acclaim but also made him a cultural icon?

Stone called all of these out, noting that he snagged Best Actor awards for each performance. She marveled at how seamlessly he transforms — whether he’s charming us, scaring us, or making us feel every word of a rap.

“He brings life into every role,” she said. “Effortlessly blending into the skin of his characters and leaving audiences spellbound.”

And just when you thought the praise couldn’t go higher, she brought up his musical side. After ‘Gully Boy’, Ranveer launched his own music label. “He is truly an all-round creative genius,” Stone said.

And fans? Oh, they’re already counting down to his next big role. He’s currently gearing up for ‘Dhurandhar’, directed by ‘Uri’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and expectations are sky-high.