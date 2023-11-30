Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to bones at 52

In a poignant revelation, actress Shannen Doherty has bravely shared that her battle with cancer has taken a new and alarming turn, with the disease now spreading to her bones. At 52, Doherty, known for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” has become an emblem of resilience in the face of adversity.

In an exclusive interview with People published on Wednesday, Doherty unveiled her profound perspective on life, emphasizing, “My greatest memory is yet to come.” Despite the daunting challenges she faces, Doherty remains anchored in gratitude, expressing her daily prayers and deep connection to spirituality. “I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra,” she shared.

Doherty’s cancer journey began in 2015 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy and chemotherapy, the disease entered remission in 2017. However, a devastating setback occurred in 2020 when she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis. Earlier this year, she disclosed that the cancer had reached her brain.

In this week’s heartfelt interview, Doherty admitted, “I don’t want to die.” Despite the profound impact of her health struggles, she exudes strength and resilience. Even amid personal challenges, including her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko after 12 years of marriage, Doherty maintains a positive outlook. In an Instagram post during her divorce, she emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with those who offer love, kindness, and respect.

Notably, Doherty is chronicling her eight-year journey with cancer through a new podcast series titled “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” available on iHeartRadio. This project serves as both a memoir and a reflection of her current mindset. “I’m not done with living. I am not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I am not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done,” she asserted.

As Shannen Doherty continues to face this formidable battle, her courage and determination serve as an inspiration to many. She reinforces the importance of resilience, gratitude, and the unwavering pursuit of a meaningful life.