Tony-Winning actor Frances Sternhagen passes away at 93

In a poignant farewell to a life lived with richness, passion, humility, and generosity, the world bids adieu to Frances Sternhagen, the acclaimed Tony-winning actor known for her memorable roles in Broadway, Cheers, ER, and Sex and the City. Sternhagen peacefully departed this world on November 27, 2023, at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy etched in the hearts of her admirers.

The news of Sternhagen’s passing was shared by her son, John Carlin, through a heartfelt social media announcement. He revealed that the veteran actor took her final bow at her residence in New Rochelle, New York, where she had long been a cherished member of the community.

Sternhagen’s illustrious career spanned Broadway and the silver screen, earning her two prestigious Tony Awards for her exceptional performances. The first came in 1973 for her role in Neil Simon’s comedic masterpiece, “The Good Doctor,” followed by another triumph in 1995 for the revival of “The Heiress,” where she portrayed the widowed Aunt Lavinia alongside Cherry Jones.

Throughout her Broadway journey, Sternhagen accumulated an impressive seven Tony nominations, imprinting her name in the annals of theater history. Notably, her stage roles often transcended into iconic cinematic portrayals, with characters from “On Golden Pond,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Steel Magnolias” becoming immortalized on film by legends such as Katharine Hepburn, Jessica Tandy, and Olympia Dukakis.

Beyond the stage and screen, Sternhagen secured her place in television history with recurring roles in Cheers (1986–1993) and Sex and the City (2000–2002), garnering Primetime Emmy Award nominations and captivating audiences with her compelling performances. Her versatility extended to the TNT series The Closer (2006–2012), where she continued to showcase her remarkable talent.

In addition to her acting prowess, Frances Sternhagen was a devoted partner to Thomas A. Carlin, whom she married in 1956 and shared a life with until his passing in 1991. Their union blessed them with six children, four sons, and two daughters, forming a close-knit family that stood as a testament to the enduring power of love and commitment.

Frances Sternhagen’s departure marks the end of an era, but her contributions to the world of entertainment will continue to resonate, ensuring that her legacy remains vibrant and cherished by generations to come. As the curtain falls on her extraordinary life, the world fondly remembers a true luminary of the stage and screen.