Shannen Doherty faces brain surgery amidst marriage crisis

In a deeply personal revelation on her new podcast, “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” the actress disclosed the heartbreaking reasons behind the end of her 11-year marriage to Kurt Iswarienko. Shannen Doherty, renowned for her roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” shared that in January 2023, she received devastating news about the progression of her stage 4 breast cancer – it had spread to her brain.

Opening up about the profound challenges she faced, Doherty disclosed that doctors recommended brain surgery to remove a tumor for further examination and determine the appropriate treatment protocol. Despite grappling with fear, she bravely faced the procedure, unsure of the outcome and aware of the potential risks, including the loss of essential functions like speech or mobility.

Adding another layer to her ordeal, Doherty revealed that the revelation of her husband’s two-year affair came just before the surgery, leading her to make the difficult decision to go through it without his support. Emotionally wounded and feeling betrayed, she expressed the impossibility of sharing such a pivotal moment with someone who had caused her deep pain.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Doherty shared, “At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart.” She found solace and support in her mother, brother, and closest friends who stood by her side during the challenging surgery.

Doherty, known for her previous battles with cancer, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After announcing remission in 2017, she faced the grim reality of a recurrence in 2020. In June 2023, a scan revealed the metastasis of cancer to her brain, and later in November 2023, she shared the unfortunate news that the disease had spread to her bones.

Shannen Doherty’s journey, marked by resilience and vulnerability, serves as a testament to the strength required in facing not only a life-threatening illness but also the emotional turmoil that accompanies personal betrayals. As she navigates this challenging chapter, she continues to inspire with her candid storytelling and unwavering determination.