Kingsley Ben-Adir to play Bob Marley in ‘One Love’

In a surprising turn of events, Kingsley Ben-Adir, known for his roles as Malcolm X and Barack Obama, found himself facing an unexpected challenge – portraying the legendary reggae icon, Bob Marley. The actor, initially hesitant about auditioning for the role in the upcoming biopic “Bob Marley: One Love,” shares his journey and the unconventional methods he employed in preparation.

As Ziggy Marley, son of the late reggae legend, approached Ben-Adir with the proposition, the actor had reservations. Despite having previously embodied iconic figures, the prospect of stepping into Marley’s shoes left him doubtful. “I can’t sing. I can’t dance,” Ben-Adir admits candidly during a Zoom interview with EW from his native U.K. The actor even humorously questioned whether the casting directors had exhausted their global search for the perfect fit.

However, the allure of the role persisted, prompting Ben-Adir to overcome his initial reservations. Surrendering to the challenge, he dedicated a weekend to studying Marley’s performances. His fascination peaked during Marley’s 1977 rendition of “War” at London’s Rainbow Theater, becoming a pivotal source of inspiration for the actor.

With a nod of approval from Ziggy Marley, who also served as a producer alongside mother Rita, sister Cedella, and executive producer wife Orly, Ben-Adir embarked on the arduous journey of embodying the reggae pioneer and activist. The biopic, titled “One Love” and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green of “King Richard” fame, promises an intimate exploration of Marley’s life and legacy.

The narrative unfolds, tracing Marley’s tumultuous journey from the 1976 assassination attempt to his historic performance at the One Love Peace Concert in Kingston, Jamaica, in April 1978. The concert aimed to foster unity amidst the political turmoil between Jamaica Labour Party and People’s National Party.

Adding depth to the storyline, Lashana Lynch takes on the role of Marley’s wife, Rita, providing audiences with a comprehensive look into the personal and public facets of the reggae icon’s life.

As Kingsley Ben-Adir braves the challenge of bringing Bob Marley to life on the silver screen, “One Love” emerges as a promising venture, offering viewers an insider’s perspective on the man behind the music and the indelible mark he left on the world.