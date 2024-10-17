Selena Gomez on mental health struggles: ‘I don’t sleep in my bedroom anymore’

At Wondermind’s first-ever Mental Fitness Summit, which took place virtually on World Mental Health Day, Selena Gomez offered a deeply personal glimpse into her ongoing mental health struggles.

Known for her openness on this subject, the singer and actress revealed how these challenges have even reshaped her relationship with her bedroom—a space most associate with rest and comfort.

“I don’t even sleep in my bedroom anymore,” Selena Gomez shared during the event, citing her experiences of anxiety and depression as the main reason. “I spent too much time in my bedroom during a really dark time, so now I associate it with that,” she explained.

The 32-year-old star of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has spoken publicly before about her mental health, including her battles with anxiety, depression, and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez described how, for a long period, anxiety made it hard for her to even leave her bed. This kind of mental paralysis is something she’s worked hard to overcome, and she’s passionate about sharing her story in the hopes that others can benefit from her journey. “You have to believe in yourself and do the work that will truly enlighten you,” she advised.

She didn’t shy away from talking about the ongoing nature of her struggles either. Just the night before the summit, Gomez recalled lying awake, unable to sleep as her mind raced. “I was in bed and couldn’t fall asleep until about four,” she said. The racing thoughts kept her restless, but she managed to calm herself with self-assuring thoughts. “I just kept saying, ‘This will pass. Let it go through your body, and it’ll go away.’ And eventually, I did fall asleep.”

The pop star has been candid about how important her support system has been in navigating these difficulties. She co-founded Wondermind, a mental health platform, alongside her mother, Mandy Teefey. Gomez mentioned that even now, in her 30s, she sometimes finds herself needing her mother’s support. “I still have days where I need my mom, like, my mommy,” she confessed.

One of the most profound moments during the summit was when Gomez touched on her tendency to isolate herself when she’s feeling low. While she recognizes that solitude can sometimes be necessary for healing, she emphasized the freedom she found in sharing her struggles with others.

“I didn’t accept help for a long time,” she said. “But I found complete freedom in sharing everything I’ve been walking through because I know other people feel the same way too.”

Gomez ended her talk with a reminder that no one’s life is perfect, despite appearances. “I hope no one looks at me and thinks, ‘Oh, her life is perfect,'” she said. “Because that’s just simply not true. We’re all humans, and feelings are very real.”