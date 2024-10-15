Alia Bhatt opens up on having anxiety and ADHD diagnosis

Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about her mental struggles. Recently, the actress has opened up about having anxiety and how she deals with it. Moreover, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star reveals being high on the ADHD spectrum and being most present with her daughter Raha.

Recently, Alia got candid with Kareena Kapoor during the What Women Want podcast. During their conversation, Alia opened up about going through anxiety episodes. Talking about it she said, “I was doing therapy for a couple of years, but now life has been so hectic that I have not been able to do that also. I understand that ‘me time’ has reduced. Me, being on set is me-time. I do have anxiety. I am clinically diagnosed with anxiety. Every moment for me is my worst-case scenario.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)



Meanwhile, during her interview with The Lallantop, Alia Bhatt talked about having ADHD and zoning out of conversations. She said, “I used to get zoned out from a young age. I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations…Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD – Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Whenever I talked about this to my friends, they were like, “We always knew”. This is not some sort of revelation. But I didn’t know. Then, I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera.”

Alia continued, “I’m most present in that moment. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am present as the character I am playing. And I’m most present in that moment. And now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present. These are the two moments in my life where I am more peaceful.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt updates on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

Previously, in September, the actress disclosed struggling with ADHD. For those unaware, ADHD (attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder) is a type of disorder that primarily affects children. However, it can sometimes carry into adulthood. People suffering from ADHD may face trouble concentrating and having a prolonged attention span. Moreover, they might fidget, shake their legs and have issues with following schedules and organising.

On the work front, Alia’s recent flick, ‘Jigra’ released on October 11. Moving ahead, she has Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ and YRF’s spy-thriller ‘Alpha’ alongside Sharvari, on the cards.