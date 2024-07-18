Selena Gomez earns first acting Emmy nomination for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez achieved her first Emmy nomination for the “Best lead actress” in a comedy series for her role in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”.

Earlier Gomez had been nominated for her work as an executive producer but it is for the first time that she has got nominated for her acting skills at Emmy.

Other actresses to receive nomination for the same position include Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary”, Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear”, Maya Rudolph from “Loot”, Jean Smart from “Hacks” and Kristen Wiig from “Palm Royale” .

Gomez’s nomination comes days after her big achievement at Cannes Film Festival 2024 where she won “Best actress” for her role in Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez.” She shared the prestigious award with her co-actors Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Adriana Paz.

“Only Murders in the Building” co-produced by Gomez alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short has overall received 21 nominations including the “Best Comedy Series” nomination at 2024 Emmy’s award. This marks the series’ third time nomination in the best comedy series category.

The series has been praised by audience for its captivating storyline with right blend of comedy and mystery.

Gomez’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, have also received nominations for best actor in the comedy series, highlighting the strong acting skills of the lead cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2024 Emmys ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.