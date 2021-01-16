Singer Selena Gomez has unveiled her Spanish single titled De Una Vez. She says this is the beginning of something she has wanted to explore for long.

“De Una Vez disponible ya. Este es el comienzo de algo que durante mucho tiempo había querido explorar. Espero que te guste tanto como a mi. De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do,” she posted on Instagram.

Gomez teamed up with popular Latin producer Tainy, and roped in the duo of Los Perez comprising Tania Verduzco and Adrian Perez to direct the song’s music video.

The video features Gomez in a pink floral dress, making her way through a house that’s full of colourful memories.

The track marks her first song in Spanish since Taki Taki, which released in 2018. It is also her first solo Spanish language project since 2014’s Mas from the album For You.