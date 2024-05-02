Selena Gomez cheers boyfriend Benny Blanco’s cookbook release

Selena Gomez recently took to social media to celebrate a special milestone with her beau, Benny Blanco. The occasion? Blanco’s cookbook, ‘Open Wide,’ hitting the shelves. Gomez shared her pride and support for Blanco’s culinary venture with a heartfelt Instagram post, accompanied by a snapshot of her posing with a cake resembling the book. The caption was simple but sweet: “So proud of @itsbennyblanco – Open Wide is out now!!”

In the series of images that followed, Gomez radiated joy as she sat beside Blanco, both of them grinning from ear to ear while admiring the cake. The final shot captured a tender moment as Blanco embraced Gomez affectionately, their happiness palpable.

See Selena Gomez’s post here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez didn’t stop there; she also shared her excitement on her Instagram Stories, posting a snapshot of the book nestled on a bed of grass with the caption “YAY! It’s finally out NOW!!” Blanco joined in on the celebration, sharing snaps on his Instagram Stories, including a video featuring himself and Jimmy Fallon indulging in a purple cake on The Tonight Show. Blanco’s caption, “Open Wide, @itsbennyblanco & Jimmy #FallonTonight,” encapsulated the festive spirit of the book launch.

This heartwarming celebration comes on the heels of a sweet gesture from Blanco, who recently left Gomez a handwritten note expressing his love and even cooked her steak. Gomez shared this romantic gesture on her Instagram Stories, showcasing their affection for each other and Blanco’s culinary prowess.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Blanco opened up about his passion for cooking and how it has become a shared experience with Selena Gomez. Despite their hectic schedules, Blanco emphasized their enjoyment of cooking together, even if they occasionally opt for takeout after a long day. It’s clear that food plays a significant role in their relationship, and Blanco’s cookbook release marks a special moment for the couple to cherish.