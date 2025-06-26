Sami Sheen gets real about breast implants and why she wants to remove them

Sami Sheen, daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is making headlines for opening up about a deeply personal health journey. The 21-year-old took to social media this week to share that she’s preparing to undergo explant surgery for the removal of her breast implants, after grappling with what she believes to be breast implant illness (BII).

In a candid series of TikTok and Instagram posts, Sami explained that she’s been feeling physically unwell for some time, and now believes her implants are at the root of it.

Advertisement

“This is your sign to not get implants. It’s not worth it. I feel like they are killing me,” she wrote on TikTok. “I want them out ASAP, I feel so sick.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✩ sami sheen ✩ (@samisheen)

Sami went on to respond to comments from followers, including one who hinted that her lifestyle might be behind her symptoms. She firmly pushed back. “Well, talk about gaslighting,” she said in a video response. “I do have two foreign objects covered in silicone inside my body that are constantly getting heated up, which then causes them to release toxins throughout my bloodstream.”

She also used her Instagram Stories to further elaborate on her situation. “I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly two years and finally discovered that I have breast implant illness,” she wrote. “I don’t know how I didn’t figure this out sooner, but I’m so glad to finally have an answer.”

Though not officially recognized as a medical diagnosis yet, breast implant illness is a term used by many patients to describe a constellation of symptoms like fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, and other health issues, they say began after their surgeries.

The Cleveland Clinic acknowledges that these symptoms are very real for many, and researchers are still investigating the links between implants and systemic health problems.

Sami acknowledged that getting her implants removed won’t be an easy process, emotionally or physically. “It’s going to be really hard going back to my natural size, not just physically, but mentally,” she said. “But this is your sign to always put your health first.”

This decision comes two years after Sami first underwent breast augmentation, a process she openly documented on social media, including via her OnlyFans platform.

In a 2023 interview with Bustle, which she did alongside her mother, Sami reflected on her desire to have a fuller chest from a young age. “I was 10 years old and like, ‘I can’t wait to have big boobs like my mom,’” she recalled. “All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, ‘OK, when’s it my turn?’”

Interestingly, in that same conversation, Denise Richards revealed that she, too, was planning to remove her breast implants. “I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done,” Richards said. “I’m trying to talk her out of it. The reason I’m getting them out is because I didn’t know how toxic they are when I was 19. And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful.”