Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom quietly end relationship after a decade-long romance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have quietly ended their relationship, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most-watched love stories.

After nearly a decade of on-and-off romance, the couple has parted ways. This time, it seems, for good.

The breakup was confirmed by ‘Us Weekly’ via a source close to the pair. “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have split but are amicable,” the insider shared with them. “It’s not contentious at the moment.”

Despite their separation, the two are reportedly maintaining a civil relationship, especially for the sake of their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

While the split may seem sudden to fans, those close to the couple say the writing was on the wall for some time. According to the insider, tensions had been simmering for months. “It’s been a long time coming,” they said, describing a growing emotional distance that eventually became too wide to bridge.

Perry, 39, is said to be understandably upset, but also somewhat relieved. The source hinted that one of her biggest fears was going through another messy breakup in the public eye. The pop star has been open in the past about the emotional toll of her short-lived marriage to comedian-turned-controversial figure Russell Brand.

“That was the worst time in her life,” the source added. Avoiding another legal divorce has, in a way, softened the blow this time around.

Perry and Bloom first made headlines together back in 2016 when they were spotted flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. After a brief breakup in 2017, they reconciled and became engaged in 2019. Though their romance seemed solid from the outside, wedding bells never rang.

Earlier this month, another source told ‘Us Weekly’ that the couple never actually got around to planning the wedding. “They never set a date,” the insider revealed. “And Orlando was over it.”

Now, it appears Bloom is ready to embrace the single life. He’s likely to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s high-profile wedding in Venice this weekend — solo.

According to ‘TMZ’, the ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor is planning to let loose at the lavish affair. “He’s the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard,” a source told the outlet.

As for Perry, she’s focusing on her music and keeping her distance, both physically and emotionally.

Currently, she’s in Australia for the Lifetimes World Tour and won’t be attending Bezos’ wedding, despite having previously bonded with Sanchez during a Blue Origin space flight in April.