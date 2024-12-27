Ryan Reynolds shares first post amid Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni feud

Amid Blake Lively’s feud with Justin Baldoni, Ryan Reynolds has shared his first post on social media. The post is directed towards a good cause and urges citizens to make donations towards the SickKids Foundation. The ‘Deadpool’ actor’s post comes amid his wife, Blake Lively’s feud with her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Taking to Instagram, Ryan posted a video encouraging fans to take a step towards the cause. In the video, the actor features with his 8-year-old daughter Inez, dressed as Deadpool and Kidpool. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also parents to daughters James, 10, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1.

The actor said, “It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to [SickKids Foundation]. Thank you [Bryan Rowland] for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on.” He continued, “Thank you [Lynda Carter] for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause).”

Meanwhile, Ryan and Blake are also making an impressive gesture towards helping the foundation. The couple will match donations up to $500,000 in an attempt to provide relief to those who are facing tremendous challenges.

Meanwhile, last week Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and for launching a smear campaign against her. This included forcing unwanted kiss scenes on set and watching her naked. The lawsuit claims that Baldoni’s behaviour created a hostile work environment. Moreover, the lawsuit states that the actress held a meeting with the film’s team and Justin to address the workplace issues. The meeting also marked the attendance of Ryan Reynolds. However, Justin retaliated against Lively after she raised concerns about his actions. Lively’s suit attaches text exchanges between Justin’s PR team which suggest the orchestration of a smear campaign against the actress.

