Robbie Williams on playing the bad guy in his biopic ‘Better Man’

Music sensation Robbie William’s upcoming semi-autobiographical film ‘Better Man’ has raised several eyebrows. Releasing on December 25, the unconventional biopic features the ‘Something Stupid’ hitmaker as an ape because he feels he is ‘less evolved.’ The film doesn’t hold back in laying Williams’ life as it is. ‘Better Man’ promises to represent the celebrated singer with all his flaws. The film doesn’t hold back from portraying his alcoholism, substance abuse, and mental illnesses. In an unanticipated move, the upcoming film presents Robbie as a villain and the pop star doesn’t mind it.

As reported by Deadline, Robbie Williams does not take offence over being portrayed as a villain in ‘Better Man.’ “There were many villains in this movie until we legally couldn’t have many villains in this movie. Now the only villain in this movie is me. I’m quite happy to be the main villain in this movie.”



He added that that script, however, lets his first manager off the hook very easily. The early drafts of the script took Williams’ side in his fallout with Take That bandmate Gary Barlow. “In the script, I speak how I spoke and I think how I thought back then. We sent him the script and he rang me. Gaz phones me, ‘Rob, I come off worse than Darth Vader in the first Star Wars.’” Subsequently, the ‘Feel; hitmaker agreed to mellow down Barlow’s portrayal in the film.

Meanwhile, Williams left no stone unturned in portraying his treatment of girlfriend Nicole Appleton, the pop star in the girl group All Saints. “She didn’t deserve the version of me she got. I feel great shame I didn’t represent myself in the best way possible because she deserves the best and deserves the best me and she didn’t get it.” Moreover, Appleton and Williams had an emotional FaceTime after she saw the film.

The outlet also reported that Williams has reservations about letting his father see the slated film. His father left the family when the singer was quite young. “I don’t want him to see it. I’ve done so much work on myself. I’ve rehabbed and I’ve therapied.” He added, “I’ve lived in Los Angeles for 24 years and I’ve picked up on how to do this and heal yourself. Us Brits don’t do that. My dad hasn’t and hasn’t needed to. We haven’t had this conversation.”

Additionally, Williams credits his forthrightness in sharing his mistakes with neurodivergence. “I don’t pick up on the cues where normal people go, ‘I better not share that or I better not share that.’ I’m good with social cues. I get them. It’s all this other stuff. I go, ‘Here are my hemorrhoids.’ People go, ‘Maybe you should not show your hemorrhoids.” To this, Williams enquires, “‘Why? I have hemorrhoids. I don’t get it.’”