Robbie Williams says his documentary will be ‘full of sex, drugs’

Singer Robbie Williams has discussed his upcoming Netflix documentary and shared that it won’t have any rules.

In a new interview, the ‘Angels’ singer promises to his fans that the documentary will be packed with sex, drugs and mental illness as it has “no rules,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 48-year-old singer also said the show, which will be filmed inside his mansion in Kensington, London, will be shot with “no rules” even though he has editorial control, according to The Sun.

He was quoted by the outlet on October 2, telling a New Zealand radio station, “It’ll be full of sex and drugs and mental illness.”

“They haven’t started (filming). I’m sure it will be warts-and-all, and I’m sure it will be me giving away too much information about my life and times. I’m looking forward to getting it started and finding out what it is myself. No rules,” Williams explained.

“I’m more likely than most people to leave everything in, I very rarely, if ever, have said, ‘That’s too much, take it off.’ I normally think that it’s not enough.”

Williams added that even though he has “editorial control” the makers are very, very lucky because I want to expose myself more than anybody else exposes themselves.”

He said: “Most people want to do some sanitised version of themselves because they’re scared of giving too much of their real life away. The audience can see that and I don’t respond very well as an audience member to that, so I won’t be doing that.”

But former Take That singer Robbie, who has been open about his years of addictions to drink, drugs and food, added he does not think he will allow the four children he shares with wife Ayda Field, Teddy, nine, Charlton, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau, to feature in the show.

He said, “I don’t think the kids will be involved. There will be me giving away too much information about the inner workings of my mind.”