Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ to release in India on Oct 22

Four-time Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott’s upcoming directorial ‘The Last Duel’ is all set to release in India on October 22.

20th Century Studios’ film ‘The Last Duel’ is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France.

Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

‘The Last Duel’ stars Oscar winner Matt Damon, two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver, Emmy winner Jodie Comer and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck.

‘The Last Duel’ releases on October 22 in theatres across India.