Ridley Scott vows to keep directing until the end

At nearly 87, Ridley Scott remains one of cinema’s most enduring and energetic filmmakers. The visionary director, whose career spans more than five decades, sat down for an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ and reflected on his journey, sharing insights into his motivations, upcoming projects, and why he has no interest in retiring.

With iconic titles like ‘Alien’ and ‘Blade Runner’ under his belt, Scott continues to push boundaries, recently diving back into historical epics with the much-anticipated ‘Gladiator II’, set to release on November 22.

An unlikely beginning

Scott’s path to becoming a celebrated director was unique, particularly in comparison to peers like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who began their careers in their early 20s. Scott was already 40 when he stepped behind the camera to direct ‘The Duelists’ in 1977. Having initially built a career in television commercials, Scott leveraged his commercial showreel to secure his first feature project.

His science fiction classics ‘Alien’ (1979) and ‘Blade Runner’ (1982) have become cinematic landmarks, influencing generations of filmmakers and fans alike. For Scott, these achievements are part of what drives him, though he insists that the work never feels like a chore.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if directing felt like work. It’s my passion, and therefore my pleasure,” Ridley Scott shared, revealing how his love for filmmaking has kept him going even through physical challenges. Known for his enthusiasm on set, Scott mentioned how knee issues from years of playing tennis didn’t stop him from working long hours in the intense desert heat while shooting ‘Gladiator II’.

Returning to ancient rome

For many, ‘Gladiator’ (2000) remains one of Scott’s defining works, blending action, drama, and history into a sweeping tale that earned widespread acclaim. Now, more than two decades later, Scott is revisiting the story with ‘Gladiator II’, which is already generating Oscar buzz.

The sequel follows Lucius, the nephew of the original film’s antagonist, Commodus, who is now an adult. Scott was captivated by Mescal’s potential after watching ‘Normal People’, noting that the young actor’s resemblance to the late Richard Harris was key to his casting.

“This kid is interesting,” Ridley Scott said, describing Mescal’s performance as surprising and impressive. The new film also stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, with Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprising their roles from the original film. Early previews of the film have critics and fans excited, with many eager to see how Scott expands on his epic vision.

A reluctance to retire

Scott’s passion for directing is clear, and he has no plans to stop. Reflecting on fellow director Quentin Tarantino’s recent comments about retiring after ten films, Scott chuckled, “I don’t believe it. Shut up and go make another movie.”

For Ridley Scott, the joy lies in constantly creating and exploring new worlds. “When I go, I go,” he quipped, hinting that he intends to keep working for as long as he physically can. “I’m 86 now, so I’ve still got a few to go,” he added with a smile.

Indeed, Scott is already looking beyond ‘Gladiator II’. When asked about whether there might be an extended cut of the film, Scott hinted at more stories to come, saying, “Maybe later, I’d rather get into ‘Gladiator III’… I’ve already got an idea.”

Balancing success and setbacks

Scott’s career has seen a mix of immense success and the occasional setback. Though he has received numerous accolades, including knighthood, he has not won an Oscar despite multiple nominations. Rather than dwelling on awards, Scott finds his satisfaction in his work and the respect he has garnered in the industry.

The loss of his brother, director Tony Scott, was a significant personal setback, one he still feels deeply. “I miss my brother,” he admitted.

His recent and upcoming projects highlight his dedication to cinema. In addition to ‘Gladiator II’, Scott is currently overseeing two major TV series: ‘Blade Runner 2099’, a continuation of his 1982 classic, and ‘Alien: Earth’, a new chapter in the ‘Alien’ franchise.