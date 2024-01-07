Penélope Cruz eyes superhero and musical roles

In a delightful turn of events, the renowned Oscar winner, Penélope Cruz, has expressed her eagerness to venture into the realm of superhero movies, citing the sheer enjoyment and allure of the genre. While currently not donning spandex and a cape, Cruz, a seasoned actress known for her dramatic roles, reveals that the prospect of a superhero film is something she finds intriguing.

The catalyst behind Cruz’s contemplation is none other than her own children, who, with innocent curiosity, inquire about the possibility of their mother gracing the big screen as a superhero. Cruz acknowledges the appeal of such roles to her family, stating, “Are you ever going to do that, mom? Because I’ve done so much drama and so many films I can’t show to them yet.”

Despite expressing her openness to the idea, Cruz discloses that there have been only scattered discussions regarding her potential involvement in a superhero project. She clarifies that while there have been conversations on the matter, nothing concrete has materialized as of yet.

On a more immediate horizon, Cruz hints at a musical endeavor, expressing her likelihood of commencing filming for a musical in the near future. Reflecting on her past experience with the musical “Nine” alongside director Rob Marshall, she reveals the joy it brought her and discloses plans for an upcoming project that excites her. “I’m going to do one soon, I think. We’re planning something that makes me very happy,” she shares.

Currently gracing the screens in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” a biographical sports drama centered around Enzo Ferrari, portrayed by Adam Driver, Cruz assumes the role of Laura Ferrari, the wife of the iconic figure. However, it appears that Cruz’s diverse acting palette has not just dramatic roles, as she expresses a desire to delve into more comedic territories, particularly romantic comedies.

In this pursuit, Cruz envisions sharing the screen with legendary actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, envisioning them as potential leading men in her comedic escapades. “I’ve done comedy, but I’m always looking for more,” she affirms, adding her belief that the world could benefit from an infusion of romantic comedy.

As the talented actress continues to explore new genres and entertain diverse roles, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Penélope Cruz grace the silver screen in a superhero spectacle or perhaps sharing a laugh in a heartwarming rom-com.