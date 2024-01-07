Jodie Foster labels gen-z as “annoying” in the workplace

Renowned actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster, known for her outspoken advocacy for the younger generation, recently shared candid thoughts on working with Gen Z individuals, born between 1997 and 2012. Despite being an ardent supporter of the youth, Foster admitted to finding them “really annoying” in professional settings.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Foster expressed her frustration, citing instances where members of Gen Z displayed a casual attitude towards work hours. She noted, “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today. I’m gonna come in at 10.30 a.m’. It can be quite challenging, especially in the workplace.” Foster also pointed out issues with communication, mentioning encounters with grammatically incorrect emails. “I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?'” she explained.

Despite her reservations, Foster maintains close relationships with several members of Gen Z, highlighting her bond with non-binary star Bella Ramsey, 20. Foster even invited Ramsey to introduce her at the Elle magazine Women in Hollywood celebration, an event blending celebration of talent with a keen focus on fashion.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lily Gladstone uses she/they pronouns; here is why

In the context of the fashion-oriented event, Foster emphasized the need for diverse representations of womanhood. She critiqued the prevalent emphasis on heels and eyelashes, stating, “There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that.” Foster commended Ramsey for her impactful speech, highlighting her choice of attire – a perfectly tailored suit, a middle parting, and no makeup.

Acknowledging the challenges she faced growing up, Foster revealed her inclination towards reaching out to young actresses. “I do a lot of reaching out to young actresses. I’m compelled. Because it was hard growing up,” she reflected, underscoring her commitment to mentoring and supporting the emerging talent in the industry.

In navigating the delicate balance between frustration and mentorship, Jodie Foster remains a distinctive voice in the entertainment industry, offering both critique and guidance to the upcoming generation of actors and filmmakers.