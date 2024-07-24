“Bridgerton” is out with season 4 trailer

Dearest gentle reader, the wait is now over as it is official that the next eligible “Bridgerton” bachelor in the marriage mart would be none other than the charming Benedict Bridgerton.

For all the “Bridgerton” fans, the season 4 trailer which was dropped on Tuesday, has come with some good news. As revealed in the trailer, the coming season would be centered around the character of “Benedict”, played by actor Luke Thompson.

The caption for the trailer post reads, “It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart … Benedict Bridgerton’s story is coming next season.”

The coming season will be based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel, “An Offer From a Gentleman”. This novel is centered around Benedict’s journey to find a “lady in silver” whom he meets at a masquerade ball and eventually turns out to be low-born.

The excitement among fans for Benedict’s quest to find an eligible suitor stems from his pansexual interest shown in the previous seasons. Many fans wanted Benedict to have a homosexual love interest in the coming season but the logline, shared along the trailer, has confirmed that his suitor would be a woman. It read, “The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson), Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Earlier this year, “Bridgerton” released its third season which was centered around the story of “Colin” played by Luke Newton, and “Penelope” portrayed by Nicola Coughlan.