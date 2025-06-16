Nicholas Galitzine teases He-Man costume : “It’s been the role of a lifetime”

Nicholas Galitzine has officially finished filming ‘Masters of the Universe’ and couldn’t be more thrilled about stepping into the iconic role of He-Man.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the ‘Idea of You’ actor shared his excitement and gratitude for the chance to play Prince Adam, the man behind the mighty He-Man.

“Well, that’s a wrap on ‘Masters of the Universe’,” Galitzine wrote. “It’s been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s the role of a lifetime and I gave it everything I had.”

Although he didn’t reveal his full costume, he hinted at what’s to come and expressed his pride in the film and its hardworking team.

Nicholas Galitzine teases He-Man costume

The live-action film, being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Travis Knight, brings the legendary Mattel toy line to life. The storyline follows Prince Adam of Eternia, who wields the magical Power Sword to transform into He-Man.

His mission? Protect Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the dark forces threatening his world.

While the plot is still under tight guards, the cast lineup is already generating buzz. Galitzine stars alongside Camila Mendes, who plays the fearless warrior Teela. Mendes recently posted her own wrap-up video on TikTok. He said, “No ships left to fly, that’s a wrap on ‘Masters of the Universe’!!”

The star-studded cast also includes Jared Leto as the notorious villain Skeletor. Idris Elba plays Duncan (Man-at-Arms), Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

Other notable names in the ensemble are Hafthor Bjornsson, Sam C. Wilson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang, and Christian Vunipola.

Fans can mark their calendars. The battle for Eternia is set to unfold on the big screen on June 5, 2026.