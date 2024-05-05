Nicholas Galitzine embraces ‘The Idea of You’ character, distances from Harry Styles comparisons

Nicholas Galitzine, the leading man in “The Idea of You,” is making it crystal clear: his character, Hayes Campbell, is his own entity, distinct from any comparisons to Harry Styles. In this fresh romance flick, Galitzine portrays a pop sensation, Hayes, who, unlike Styles, is entangled in a whirlwind romance with Anne Hathaway’s character, Solène, a woman navigating the complexities of life post-divorce.

Since the inception of the “Idea of You” book in 2017, fans have drawn parallels between Hayes and Styles, a connection even acknowledged by author Robinne Lee. However, Galitzine insists on setting the record straight. “Hayes is his own character,” he asserts, “with his own struggles, desires, and musical inclinations.”

When it comes to inspiration, Nicholas Galitzine reveals a diverse palette. The aura of hysteria surrounding the Backstreet Boys’ early days influenced the portrayal of Hayes and his boy band, August Moon. Additionally, choreography cues were taken from the effortlessly cool style of K-pop sensations BTS, albeit with a dash of humor about the disparity in training intensity.

Advertisement

Delving deeper, Galitzine highlights the thematic exploration of fame’s impact on love and relationships within the film. Despite the weighty themes, behind the scenes was a different story—a joyous atmosphere filled with laughter and camaraderie.

As the film gears up for its Prime Video debut on May 2nd, Galitzine extends an invitation to viewers: approach with an open mind, embrace Hayes and August Moon, and perhaps even find yourself tapping your feet to the catchy tunes woven into the narrative.

In essence, “The Idea of You” offers not just a love story but a tapestry of individuality, musicality, and the intoxicating allure of fame, all underscored by Galitzine’s commitment to crafting a character that stands distinctly on its own.