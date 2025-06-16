Brad Pitt sets one strict condition for working with Tom Cruise again

It’s been nearly three decades since Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise last appeared together in the 1994 cult classic ‘Interview With the Vampire’.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited a reunion, but Pitt recently joked that he’s willing to work with Cruise again—just not if it means hanging from airplanes.

Speaking to ‘E! News’ at the Mexican premiere of his upcoming film ‘F1’, Pitt made it clear he admires Cruise’s action-packed career but has no plans to follow him into the sky.

Referring to Cruise’s signature daredevil stunts, Pitt laughed, “I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that.” With a grin, he added, “So when he does something again that’s on the ground, I’m in.”

Cruise has become synonymous with death-defying stunts, especially with his jaw-dropping work in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, where he famously piloted fighter jets. While Pitt respects Cruise’s dedication, he’s more comfortable keeping his feet firmly planted.

Interestingly, Pitt’s upcoming film ‘F1’ shares strong links with Cruise’s world. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer—the same team behind the blockbuster hit ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide in 2022.

According to Kosinski, there was once a plan to reunite Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt for his version of ‘Ford v Ferrari’, but the project didn’t get the studio’s green light. The film eventually moved forward with James Mangold as director, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Speaking to ‘GQ’, Kosinski reflected on what could have been if Cruise had taken the wheel in ‘F1’. “Tom always pushes it to the limit, but he’s incredibly skilled,” he said. “Both Brad and Tom are natural drivers, but Tom would’ve probably scared us a little more.”

Even the film’s action vehicle supervisor, Graham Kelly, admitted that working with Cruise can be nerve-wracking. Having collaborated with Cruise on several ‘Mission: Impossible’ films, Kelly shared, “Tom terrifies me. He pushes things to the absolute edge. Building cars and stunts for him is the most stressful job.” In contrast, Kelly said, “Brad listens. He knows his limits. He’s the guy who’ll say, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to do that.’”

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ is set to race into theatres on June 27.