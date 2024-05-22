‘My Lady Jane’ trailer: Dive into a world of fantasy and romance

Step into a world where history takes a wild turn in the trailer for ‘My Lady Jane,’ a captivating blend of romance and fantasy that’s set to sweep viewers off their feet.

Based on a beloved novel, ‘My Lady Jane’ dares to rewrite history, sparing Lady Jane Grey from her tragic fate, along with King Henry VIII’s son Edward from tuberculosis, and the dubious husband, Guildford. Instead, viewers are treated to a thrilling tale where Jane finds herself unexpectedly crowned, thrust into a dangerous game of thrones where her head is as much at stake as the crown itself.

The trailer, unveiled by the folks at Prime Video, promises an epic journey filled with love, adventure, and a hefty dose of intrigue.

Watch the trailer here:

Leading the charge is Emily Bader, a fresh face in the spotlight, embodying the role of Jane Grey with intelligence and defiance. Alongside her is Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, bringing his charm from ‘Killing Eve,’ while Jordan Peters steps into the shoes of King Edward, adding depth to the royal drama.

The ensemble cast is a who’s who of talent, with Dominic Cooper, Anna Chancellor, and Rob Brydon among the notable names bringing this alternate history to life.

Behind the scenes, Gemma Burgess and Meredith Glynn steer the ship as co-showrunners and executive producers, with Jamie Babbit lending her directorial talents to the project. Sarah Bradshaw and Laurie MacDonald round out the team as executive producers, ensuring that every detail of this fantastical world is brought to vivid life.

With a mix of romance, adventure, and a dash of the unexpected, ‘My Lady Jane’ promises to whisk audiences away on a journey they won’t soon forget. So mark your calendars and prepare to lose yourself in a world where history is rewritten, and love conquers all.