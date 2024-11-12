Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting again following miscarriage

‘Jennifer’s Body’ star Megan Fox and ‘Rap Devil’ hitmaker Machine Gun Kelly have announced pregnancy following Megan’s previous miscarriage. Taking to social media, the actress broke the happy news with a grunge photoshoot. The child will be the couple’s first together and Megan’s fourth. She is already a mother to three sons -Noah, Bodhi and Journey, – from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green. Additionally, MGK is also a father to his 15-year-old daughter, Cassie.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Transformers’ actress shared a picture in which is doused in dark oil, flaunting her baby bump. The second slide was a snapshot of a test showing a positive result. In the accompanying caption, Megan penned “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.” The words are from Machine Gun Kelly’s song ‘Last November,’ referencing the couple’s last miscarriage.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



Previously, in an interview with Good Morning America, she shared how the miscarriage affected the duo. “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately… trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?'”

Moreover, in her book, Megan Fox wrote about the shattering experience of losing a baby. She included a poem about the ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks. “Maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if I had…” she wrote. Other lines from the poem express her grief: “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh. But now / I have to say / goodbye. As they rip you from my insides.”

Also Read: Kate Winslet reunites with ‘Titanic’ violinist on ‘Lee’ set

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met in March 2020 on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ The duo sparked dating rumours when Megan appeared in Kelly’s music video of ‘Bloody Valentine’ in May 2020. This was shortly after she announced her split from Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage.

In January 2022, Megan Fox announced their engagement on Instagram through a video of Kelly on one knee under a banyan tree. Sharing the adorable moment, she wrote, “Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.” However, in March 2024, the actress confirmed that they had called off their engagement. She didn’t “have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”