‘Mickey 17’ release date moved to April 18, 2025; Details inside

The much-anticipated sci-fi film ‘Mickey 17’, directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho, has received a new release date.

Initially set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, Warner Bros. has now confirmed that the film will arrive on April 18, 2025. This marks the latest shift in a series of schedule changes for the movie, whose original release date was on March 29, 2024.

In a statement from Warner Bros., a studio representative explained, “When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for ‘Mickey 17’. We’re thrilled with the new date and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX.”

‘Mickey 17’ is Bong Joon Ho’s first feature film since his 2019 smash hit ‘Parasite’, which not only became the highest-grossing Korean film of all time but also made history as the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Bong, who writes and directs the film, is also producing the movie under his company, Offscreen, alongside producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures.

The film draws inspiration from Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel, which was a cerebral thriller in the style of ‘The Martian’ and ‘Dark Matter’. In ‘Mickey 17’, Robert Pattinson plays the lead role of an “expendable,” a disposable worker part of a human mission to colonize an ice planet. When they send his replacement to take his place, he refuses to step aside, sparking a high-stakes struggle for survival.

The film’s impressive ensemble cast also features Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, making it one of the most exciting sci-fi projects in the coming years.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the film, but the release date shift ensures a broader viewing experience, especially with the addition of IMAX screenings.