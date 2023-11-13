Michael Douglas To Visit India; Will Meet South Actors

Actor Michael Douglas, along with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan, is set to embark on a week-long trip to India. Invited during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May, the Hollywood couple plans to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, scheduled from November 20 to 28.

The family’s itinerary includes not only exploring various parts of India but also gracing a Bollywood party during their visit. Michael Douglas is committed to a packed schedule of 78 engagements, which encompasses dinners hosted by Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, and Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Notably, Michael Douglas is slated to receive the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award on the final day of IFFI 2023. The award ceremony is expected to be a highlight of the festival, recognizing the Hollywood actor’s remarkable contributions to the world of cinema.

In an interview at Cannes, Michael expressed his eagerness to explore the southern part of India, stating his desire to visit the area “from Hyderabad to Goa” on this trip. He had previously visited India with Catherine Zeta-Jones and praised her as a “pretty good Bollywood dancer” who loves the country.

As part of his extensive engagements, Michael is rumored to extend his journey to a city in south India, where he will have the opportunity to meet and interact with some of the leading actors from the southern film industry. This additional plan aligns with his expressed interest in delving deeper into the cultural richness of the southern regions on his visit.

The Douglas family’s upcoming sojourn to India promises a fusion of cultural exploration, cinematic recognition, and perhaps a glimpse of their dance moves at a lively Bollywood gathering. The IFFI 2023 and the associated events are anticipated to be a memorable experience for both the family and the Indian audience.